OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $236,591.36 and approximately $10,667.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00358737 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011980 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010800 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.