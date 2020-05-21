P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTSI traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.90.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

