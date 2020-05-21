PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $68.31. 71,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,154. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

