PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PACCAR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,017. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

