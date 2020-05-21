PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.85 million. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.