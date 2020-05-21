Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.83 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-4.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.36.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

