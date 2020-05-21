Parachute (PAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,073.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $114,796.14 and $11,073.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,829,109 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

