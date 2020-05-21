Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Park Electrochemical stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Park Electrochemical has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Electrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Park Electrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.