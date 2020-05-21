Parkgene Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $32,369.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

