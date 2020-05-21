Particl Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $83,328.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00008958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,616,525 coins and its circulating supply is 9,055,146 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.