Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.20 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($4.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,608. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $7,222,500.00.

About Passage Bio

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.