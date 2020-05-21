Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Dougherty & Co Analysts

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) has been assigned a C$2.25 target price by Dougherty & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:PTQ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.08. 221,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Patient Home Monitoring has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.19.

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patient Home Monitoring will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

