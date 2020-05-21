Patron Price Tops $0.0001 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Patron has a market cap of $42,628.25 and $5.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 131.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.02105779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00176967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,502,345 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

