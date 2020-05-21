PayBX (AXPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, PayBX has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $674,582.11 and approximately $243.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.03463025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010982 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 346,014,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,014,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

