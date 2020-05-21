PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market cap of $24,736.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.02111999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

