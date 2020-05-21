Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 319,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,119. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.71. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.