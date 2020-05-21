Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,058. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.