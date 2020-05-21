PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $75,342.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last week, PayPie has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.02125837 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00178385 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.