PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 25.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PAYS stock remained flat at $$7.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 329,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,035. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.83.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYS. BidaskClub downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PaySign by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PaySign by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 60.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

