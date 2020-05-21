Peercoin (PPC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,798.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $49,798.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,094.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.02503655 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002289 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00637713 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010502 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,255,011 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

