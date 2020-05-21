Peerplays Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,409.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $190,409.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.02093136 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00178530 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

