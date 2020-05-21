PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,125,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 182,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

