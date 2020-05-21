Peony Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $80,960.14 and $3,212.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,215,461 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,633 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.