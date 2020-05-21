PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

