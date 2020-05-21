PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.