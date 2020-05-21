PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,736 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The company has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.