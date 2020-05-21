PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $130.40. 325,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

