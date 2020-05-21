Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Short Interest Update

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCP. B. Riley lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perceptron in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 169,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

