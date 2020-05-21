PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

PDRDY stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

