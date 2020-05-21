Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Perspecta from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of PRSP stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 568,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,354. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Perspecta by 67.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 85.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Perspecta by 355.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 258,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 201,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 582,669 shares during the period.

