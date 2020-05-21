Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26-4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

PRSP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 568,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 over the last three months.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

