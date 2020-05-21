Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,080. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

