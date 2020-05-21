Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $126,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 68,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 149,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,312,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,601,694. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

