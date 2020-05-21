Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Position Cut by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 20.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $47,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

