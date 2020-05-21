Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phunware by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 209,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phunware by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 125,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phunware by 103.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 16.13.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 80.97% and a negative return on equity of 266.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

