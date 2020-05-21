Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

