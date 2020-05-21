Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 201.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 224.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.7%.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $92.93. 2,494,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,978. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

