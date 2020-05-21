Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,183. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $326.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 276,205 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

