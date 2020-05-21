Pirate Chain Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $101,130.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.02128984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 156,970,375 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

