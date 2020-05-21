Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Update

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 33,590,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Securities cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The stock has a market cap of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

