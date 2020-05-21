PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. PIXEL has a total market cap of $393,258.24 and $593,604.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.02502882 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00642554 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012963 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

