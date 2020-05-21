Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 236,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pixelworks by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.47. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

