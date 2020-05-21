PKS Holdings Ltd (ASX:PKS) Insider Acquires A$19,890.00 in Stock

PKS Holdings Ltd (ASX:PKS) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$19,890.00 ($14,106.38).

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PKS Holdings Limited, a healthcare technology company, develops and commercializes proprietary subscription based clinical decision support (CDS) systems that automates the human decision-making process in healthcare organizations in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, an CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring, alerting, data mining, and reporting capability; and RippleDown Auditor, a knowledge based system that allows various departments within a laboratory, including data entry, billing, and specimen reception to audit data in real-time.

