Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $375.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00017009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.03410910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010730 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

