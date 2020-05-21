PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $48.87 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463,389 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

PSX stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

