PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $62.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

