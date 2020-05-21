PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,447 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.08.

LOW stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.