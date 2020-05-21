PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $59,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11,270.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,537 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $136.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

