PolySwarm Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,985.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.03469487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

