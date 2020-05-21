PopularCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $15,950.13 and $18.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00471545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029791 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,019,258,526 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

